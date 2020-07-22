At United Mennonite Home in Vineland on Monday, July 20, 2020, a few weeks short of her 93rd birthday. Beloved wife of the late George (2011) and dear mother of George (Teresa) Dyck of Vineland, Linda (Henry) Friesen of Niagara on the Lake and Alvin Dyck of Hamilton. Loved grandmother of Tera (Ethan), George, and one great grandchild on the way. Dear sister of Henry (Merna) and the late Helen (2018). A brief covid friendly, graveside memorial was held on Wednesday morning July 22nd at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery in Niagara on the Lake. Many thanks to Tallman Funeral Homes for their assistance with the arrangements. Sincere thanks to all the staff at United Mennonite Home for taking care of our mother, especially these last few months. We also wish to acknowledge Dr Gruber and Dr David Reimer for their roles in our mother's well-being over the years. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the United Mennonite Home or Heart & Stroke or Canadian Bible Society. "Our mom was a good mom." Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca