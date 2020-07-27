1/
Lucy Ellen Smith
Smith, Lucy Ellen Passed away at Kilean Lodge, on Friday, July 24, 2020, in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late James (2004). Loved mother of Gladys Smith and Wayne Smith. Cherished grandmother of Patrick Kelly (Tracy Wiersma), Stephanie Kelly and Jennifer Goodale (Zachary) and great-grandmother of Hayden, Oliver and one on the way. Precedeased by her sisters Lillian Mockler, Betty Dewitt and Emily Demerchant. Special thanks to the staff at Kilean Lodge for all of your loving care. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial contributions to the charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Niagara This Week on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
