Passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, on February 8, 2020 at 73 years of age. Adored mother and best friend of Vanessa Stahlbrand (Matt) and Amanda Gill. Cherished nana of Cameron and Drew Stahlbrand. Predeceased by her parents Bryan and Iona Tutty. Loving sister of Robin Tutty (Kate). Dear aunt of Charles (Shalom), Alexander, Greg (Charlotte), and Sophia. Lynne was born in West Kirby, England and lived many years in Niagara-on-the-Lake before retiring in Stoney Point, where she enjoyed her lake view and beloved bufflehead ducks. Lynne worked in the travel and tourism industry throughout her career and continued her love of travel into her retirement with holidays exploring the world. In lieu of flowers, donations to I Challenge Diabetes would be appreciated by the family (a charity for Type 1 Diabetics that her daughter volunteers with). Cremation service has taken place. Interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Families First 3260 Dougall Ave. South Windsor, 519-969-5841. Share memories, photos or make a donation at www.FamiliesFirst.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Feb. 20, 2020