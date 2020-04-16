|
|
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Malcolm (Mac) Nunnamaker in his 88th year at SCGH on April 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Lampman) in their 66th year of marriage. Cherished father of Lori (Crabtree), father-in-law of Linda. Predeceased by his beloved sons Randy (2013) and David (2016). Beloved grandfather of Briar (Jason), Travis, Neil (Alexa). Much loved great-grandfather of Brooklyn, Elliot, Sloane and Rory. Brother-in-law to Gordon, Roy and Sharon, Joan and Mike Zajac, Sharon Hoffman, Doug and Martha and Ralph Lampman. Uncle Mac to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Jack and Cecilia, siblings, Les, Joe and Florence and his in-laws Art and Della Lampman, and their sons Don, Gary and Jim. Mac was born and raised in Jordan Station. He was employed with General Motors for 35 years, but his greatest enjoyment came from the time spent working on his family farm. Well known to many in the community who visited his roadside fruit stand and big green barn. He always had an apple in hand for all the neighbourhood children. As a devoted parent, he spent many hours as a baseball coach with the Jordan Lions Club and coached hockey in Beamsville as well. Mac was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting locally and up north in Tobermory and Folyet for many years with his sons and friends. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral and Interment will be held at Lane Cemetery. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers we request donations in Macs honour be made to the Welland Humane Society. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 16, 2020