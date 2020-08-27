Margaret HRUSKA

HRUSKA- Margaret (née Elek) of Port Colborne. It is with heavy hearts our family wishes to announce the passing of our Mother at Northland Pointe on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age of 93. She has been reunited with her beloved husband Henry. Loving mother of Frank (Rachel), Mary Ann (Gary Elliott), Ken (Julie) and Linda (Marty Lozon). Special Grandmother to Matt Cassan (Amanda), Jim Cassan (Laura), Cherie Finnerty (Neil), Krista Reid (Matt), Linden Nash (Allison), Jeremy Nash (Samantha), Alex Lozon (Alice) and Kristen Lozon. Great grandmother to Jacob, Reagan, Liam, Emmett, Frasier, Noah, Logan, Lillian and Ila. Survived by several nieces and nephews and will also be missed by her special friends Dwayne Mountney (Debbie). Margaret was predeceased by her parents Mike and Irene Elek and her brother Andy. Special thanks to the staff at Northland Pointe Port Place 2nd floor for being so caring and loving during her stay. Margaret was born in Romania in 1926 and immigrated to Canada with her mother and brother in 1934 to join her father who was already here and employed at INCO in Port Colborne. She married Henry in 1946 after his service in WWII and they then began a journey together that would eventually see them raise a family on Elgin Street, move to and live in Sault Ste. Marie from 1977 until their retirement and return to Ash Street in Port Colborne in 1983. For the next 20 years the two of them officially became snowbirds spending winters in Melbourne Beach Florida with several friends and always encouraging family to come and enjoy the warm winter weather. After Henry's passing in 2006, family became everything for Margaret. She loved her time spent with family and watching her grandchildren grow, get married and provide her with 9 additional great grandchildren. She will be forever loved and truly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. A private funeral service will be held at the Davidson Funeral Home, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (To view live service, click Funeral Webcast tab on Margaret's tribute page). Due to current Government COVID-19 regulations, ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A FACE MASK AND MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCING. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations, if so desired, may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
