Passed away Sunday March 15, 2020, in her 90th year. Margie endured a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's Disease, during which she remained loving, compassionate and kept her sense of humour. Mom passed away peacefully, surrounded by love. Born in England, July 20, 1930. Emigrated to Canada in her early 20's and started her life here in Edmonton, shortly thereafter moving to settle in Toronto, working in the field of medical technology, and immunology. Margaret worked at the Toronto General Hospital and St. Michael's Hospitals where she was responsible for introducing and instituting cross matching of blood types. Margaret was also responsible for starting the first 18 MDS Laboratories, now Life Labs in Ontario. A true entrepreneur, Margie was always looking for her next adventure and in 1972 she and Fritz purchased The Buttery Theatre Restaurant in Niagara-on-the-Lake. During the 40+ years' operating The Buttery, she was a passionate supporter of the arts, proudly donating all the opening night gala receptions for The Shaw Festival for many years and started her own cabaret dinner theatre Upstairs at The Buttery which ran in conjunction with The Henry VIII Feast themed dinner theatre. She was very instrumental in developing the burgeoning tourism industry in Niagara-on-the-Lake and sat on many boards and was honoured with many awards including Business Person of the Year. Margaret created cherished memories for countless people, whom she loved and equally for many she did not know. Countless Wedding celebrations, birthdays, special events, Robbie Burns Suppers, The Lord Mayors Dinners and so many significant moments in so many lives. Margaret loved her family above all and is predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years, Fritz, whom she adored and missed sorely, her Mother and Father, Kathleen and Ralph Dixon, and her beloved sister Sheila Porter. Margie is survived by her children Sybille (Joseph), Tony (Lesley), her three treasured grandchildren Joey, Jimmy and Max, whom she was so very proud of and whom she loved with her whole heart, her brother-in-law Barry Porter and his children Eleanor, Veronica and Timothy and their beautiful children, as well as her estranged brother Ian. Margie was a multifaceted woman, she was selfless, supportive, creative and ingenious. She had a marvelous sense of humour, an infectious laugh, and could be found plotting some legendary pranks! She loved family, animals, and watching the clouds in the sky. She was a loyal friend and ardent business woman, and we are so proud to have had her as our Mum. She will be profoundly missed. Our family would like to offer our heartfelt gratitude to the amazing staff at The Meadows of Dorchester, there are angels among us, and some are PSW's...you know who you are! And to The Alzheimer Society, who helped us navigate the tough times. A private family celebration will take place on Bowman's Beach, Sanibel Island, Florida, where we will scatter both Margaret and Fritz's remains together, as was their request. Margaret created memories, which sadly, were robbed from her during the course of this awful disease. If you are someone who was touched by Margie and wish to honour her memory, Tony and I request that you consider making a donation to The Alzheimer Society in her name. You may do so by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL by calling 705-652-3355 or at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
Published in Niagara This Week on Mar. 27, 2020