Margaret Shirley (Mulholland) BROWN
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in her Crystal Beach home on October 22, 2020. Born in Clinton, Ontario February 2, 1935 is predeceased by James Joseph her husband of 60 years. Shirley will be sadly missed by her immediate family: Susan (Runge), Mary (Garrett), Margaret (Pembleton), Timothy, James and Karen and grandchildren Jack, Timothy, Trevor, Andy, Gillian, Laura, Rebeca, Lucy, Alexandra, Aaron, Olivia, Morgan, great-grandchild Morgan and sister to Ronald and Gerald. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Canadian Diabetes Association. Williams Funeral services have been entrusted with private arrangements.

Published in Niagara This Week on Oct. 27, 2020.
