Margje OTTEN

It pleased the Lord in His infinite wisdom to take Margje, in her 96th year, to be with Him in eternal glory on September 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Hendrik for 71 years. Dear mother of Mark and Jane Otten, Henry and Mary Otten, Bert and Joyce Otten and Jenny and Ed Bouman. Predeceased by an infant son. Lovingly remembered by her 21 grandchildren and 75 great-grandchildren. Sister to (d. Albert and Jantje Stryker), (d. Roelie and Roelof Bouman), (d. Roelof and Tinie Stryker), Henny (d. Roelof) Kisjes, Martha (d. Jaap) Mulder, Dina and Evert Koster. Sister-in-law to (d. Lammie and Roelof Kikkert), (d. Annie and Willem Zwiep) Stoffer (d. Tina) Otten, Arend and Betty Otten, and Chris (d. Joanne) Otten, Grace and Henk Koskamp, and Marie (d. Bruce) Bergsma. Sincere thanks to the nursing staff at Shalom Manor for their loving care for our wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. Open visitation will be held at ZION Free Reformed Church, on September 8, 2020 from 2:30-4:00 p.m. and from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Funeral Service for immediate family will be held on September 9, 2020. D.V., at 10:00 a.m. at ZION Free Reformed Church with Pastor Mark Wagenaar officiating. Service can be watched on YOU-TUBE and Sermon Audio at Zion Free Reformed Church. Interment following the service in Vineland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Shalom Manor in Grimsby would be appreciated. Contact address: Hendrik Otten, 12 Bartlett Ave. Room 423, Grimsby, ON L3M 4N5 "I am the door. If anyone enters by Me, he will be saved, and will go in and out and find pasture." John 10:9 Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca