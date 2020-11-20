It is with profound sadness that we say goodbye to our baby sister Maria Louisa, who passed away Monday evening at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital. She will be greatly missed by her brothers and sisters, Marianne Allan (David) Beamsville, Ted Timmers (Carol), Akron, Ohio, Theresa Randles (Steve) Hamilton, John Timmers (Debbie) New Brunswick, Pete Timmers (Lynn), Campden, Mike Timmers (Rhena), Hamilton and Bernadette Wilson (Randy) Beamsville. Predeceased by her mother Maria Louisa and her father Theodore. Her extended family, including many nephews and nieces, great nephews and nieces and members of the community that she loved so much, will also feel her loss. Maria Louisa was a gift to our family and an inspiration to many. She definitely left her mark in this world. Any challenge she had, she overcame with her zest for life, determination and her strong spirit. She loved life and lived it to the absolute fullest. Special thanks to all of the staff and her Community Living family, whom always treated her with so much love and respect. We are extremely grateful to them for their many years of dedicated support. Thanks to the ER staff at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion. In light of the present health concerns, a small intimate family service was held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers and cards it would be appreciated if donations were made to Community Living Grimsby, Lincoln and West Lincoln. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
