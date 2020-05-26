Maria Margaret PRISCIAK
The Lord has called Home our Aunt Marg on Saturday, May 23, 2020. A devoted member of St. Mathew's Lutheran Church, she was the owner of Marge's Beauty Shop in Smithville for many years. Born in Czechoslovakia, she is predeceased by her parents Anna and Michael Sr., as well as her brothers Frank and John. Survived by niece Melinda (Albert) and their children and grandchildren, her nephew Robert (Ron), as well as many other nieces and nephews. Private family burial service. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society (www.cancer.ca/donate) would be appreciated by the family. Rest in peace Aunt Marg. We love you. merritt-fh.com


Published in Niagara This Week on May 26, 2020.
