Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Wasyleczko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Wasyleczko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Maria, with family by her side, at Kilean Lodge on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 88. Predeceased by her beloved husband Wasyl (2003). Loving mother of Anna Szewczyk (Frank), Roman (Tish), Vera Moore (Al) and the late Wasylko "Sake" (2013) (survived by Sandra). Cherished baba of Nicholas, Natalie (Michael), David, Melanie (Andrew), Stephen, Michael (Emma), Kristen, Matthew and Andrea. Dear sister of Lydia Hiltschuk (the late George), William Kucharuk (Monica) and Vera Bauer (Horst). Predeceased by brothers Peter Kucharuk (survived by Sylvia), Ted Kucharuk (Teresa) and Walter Kucharuk. Missed also by extended family and friends. Visitation at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. with Panachyda at 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 19 Ontario Street, Grimsby on Thursday, January 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Queen's Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -