It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Maria, with family by her side, at Kilean Lodge on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 88. Predeceased by her beloved husband Wasyl (2003). Loving mother of Anna Szewczyk (Frank), Roman (Tish), Vera Moore (Al) and the late Wasylko "Sake" (2013) (survived by Sandra). Cherished baba of Nicholas, Natalie (Michael), David, Melanie (Andrew), Stephen, Michael (Emma), Kristen, Matthew and Andrea. Dear sister of Lydia Hiltschuk (the late George), William Kucharuk (Monica) and Vera Bauer (Horst). Predeceased by brothers Peter Kucharuk (survived by Sylvia), Ted Kucharuk (Teresa) and Walter Kucharuk. Missed also by extended family and friends. Visitation at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. with Panachyda at 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 19 Ontario Street, Grimsby on Thursday, January 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Queen's Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com