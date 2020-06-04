The Decker Family, with the greatest sense of shock and sadness, though a tiny bit of joy, regret to announce that (mama) Jean (nee Hurman) has gone to join her husband Hughie at the great Jays game in the sky, where Joe hits a home run every day (and mama keeps her eyes open), and our team always wins. She passed suddenly on May 19, 2020 at 80 years of age at the Greater Niagara General Hospital. Survived by sons Kerry and Edward, grandbabies (below), brother Tony (and Pam) Jackson, sisters Shirley Bradley and Donna (and Pat) Lonergan, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mama loved her Bingo, and not so long ago her gardening and karaoke too. She took immense pride in being Gram to Shane, Joel, Alexa and Zach, attending many ballgames with snacks and running Grams taxi service. Unfortunately, due to the current state of things, a funeral and celebration of life will need to take place at a later date. Every effort will be made to inform friends and family at such time. We miss you mama. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 4, 2020.