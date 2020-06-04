My sincere condolences to the Decker family. For as far back as I can remember Jean and Hughie and the kids were a part of our extended family. Joining the Cheese clan at Xmas etc. Hughie worked with my father at the Garden City Paper and I believe they were on the same Euchre team also. They both became close friends with my parents. Jean will be missed. RIP Jean

Brian Gingras

Friend