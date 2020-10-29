1/2
Marion ADAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, October 13th, Marion passed away peacefully at Lincoln Memorial Hospital, at the age of 80, surrounded by her loved ones. She will be fondly remembered by her two sons, Stephen (Eva) and Colin (Karen), her siblings; Naomi (Adrian), Paul and Ruthie. She is also fondly remembered by her grandchildren; Mason, Victoria, Norah, William and Andrew. Marion will be forever remembered for her photographic and artistic talents, her love of animals and her uncanny ability to uncover the antique treasures wherever she went. She was a willing volunteer for the local historical society and would often be seen photographing the beauty of the Niagara area. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in Marion's memory can be sent to the Lincoln County Humane Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved