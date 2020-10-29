Marion ADAMS

On Tuesday, October 13th, Marion passed away peacefully at Lincoln Memorial Hospital, at the age of 80, surrounded by her loved ones. She will be fondly remembered by her two sons, Stephen (Eva) and Colin (Karen), her siblings; Naomi (Adrian), Paul and Ruthie. She is also fondly remembered by her grandchildren; Mason, Victoria, Norah, William and Andrew. Marion will be forever remembered for her photographic and artistic talents, her love of animals and her uncanny ability to uncover the antique treasures wherever she went. She was a willing volunteer for the local historical society and would often be seen photographing the beauty of the Niagara area. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in Marion's memory can be sent to the Lincoln County Humane Society.



