It is with profound sadness that the family of Marisa Battrick announce her passing. Marisa departed this earth peacefully after an extended illness, on March 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton. Marisa was born in Sudbury but raised in Hamilton with her six siblings. Marisa and her beloved husband of 53 yrs, Jimmy, raised their daughters in Winona and Grimsby. Marisa worked for many years at the Innsville in Winona, where she was fondly referred to as Mickey. She served many patrons a well-made drink and an even better wisecrack. Marisa continued the tradition of selling drink and doling out wisecracks at the LCBO where she worked for 18 years before retiring. Marisa was a go-to gal; if you needed something, she knew someone who had it and would be willing to trade or sell. Marisa was always that steadfast, reliable person you could call. Her love for family and devotion to them was a constant that could be relied upon day or night. Marisa's kitchen was a welcoming oasis of great food, deep conversation, loud opinions and buckets of laughter. Marisa was predeceased by her parents, Jim and Bea Magill, and her much-loved brother and sister Bruce and Ginny. She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband Jim, daughters Lisa and Lori, granddaughters Alli and Ryli Pelchat (Caleb), brothers Chris (Gina) and Leonard (Debbie), sisters Katie L'Heureux (Denis) and Reeni, brother-in-law Jack Friesen, and sisters-in-law Barb McBride and Nancy Thomas (Art). Auntie Sissy will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews, as well as cousins, friends, and cherished friend David VanCamp. Cremation has already taken place and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date which will take place at the 127 Grimsby Legion, of which Marisa was a long-standing member. If desired, memorial donations will be accepted by Kidney Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com "Like the warmth of the sun and the light of the day, may the luck of the Irish shine bright on your way!"
Published in Niagara This Week on Mar. 26, 2020