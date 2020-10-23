Marius Carel Jacobus (Mickey) MIRER

Passed away peacefully at Fairview Mennonite Home in Cambridge, on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in his 100th year. Mickey emigrated from Holland with his family in 1960 and was a proud Canadian. He was a veteran of WWII where he served in the Marines and was active in the Resistance in Holland. Mickey was larger-than-life, a well-known character around Grimsby as co-owner (with his wife Wilhelmina aka Wilma) of Sewing Paradise on Main Street as well as several other sewing and fabric stores throughout the Niagara region. Mickey was always generous with his time and opinions, as his family and the editors of local newspapers can attest. A consummate tinkerer, he could fix anything with enough solder, electrical tape and goop. This curiosity never left him as he aged, becoming a full-fledged computer nerd in his 80s. He loved his home on the edge of the escarpment as well as travelling to Florida and Arizona with Wilma. He suffered a lot of hardship and loss in his life, but took so much joy in his family and community. Dementia robbed him of his fiercely-held independence, but with the support of his daughter Irma, his wife Wilma and the staff at Fairview Mennonite he had a happy final few years. Beloved husband of 76 years of the late Wilhelmina "Wilma" Mirer (nee Olivier). Survived by his loving daughter Irma Utter (late John). Predeceased by his beloved children Marius (Mac) Mirer Jr. and Yvonne Jackson (late Jack). Cherished grandfather of the late Cindy Fader, Robert Fader (Kim), Cristine Fader (Renee), Ryan Utter (Sarah) and Andrea Utter and great-grandfather of Robert Fader Jr. (Jessica), Shaun Fader, Brian Fader (Mikayla), Emerson Naumann, Clara Utter, Maeve Naumann and Elliot Utter. Great-great-grandfather of Juliette Fader. Predeceased by his father George Carel and his mother Jacoba Maria (van Engelenburg), as well as all his 18 siblings. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Fairview Mennonite Home especially the amazing support staff, kitchen and custodial staff, PSWs and nurses who Mickey adored. As per Mickey's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family urn interment at Queen's Lawn Cemetery, Grimsby. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Smith's Logo - Grimsby Chapel