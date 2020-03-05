|
|
Marjorie (Duffett) Jordan was reunited with her husband Colin Jordan (2015) and three siblings on February 13 2020. She passed away peacefully at the Carpenter Hospice at the age of 88. Loving mother of Helen (Bob) Harvey, Debbie (Rod) Carmichael and Lynda Jordan, grandmother of Lauren (Joel) Roest and Alex Harvey. Marjorie was generous, kind and thoughtful. Her humour, warmth and optimism allowed her to engage easily in conversation and, as a result, she enjoyed many strong and enduring friendships. Marjorie will be greatly missed. Visitation at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 2241 New Street, Burlington, will be held on Friday March 13 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Please join us in celebrating Marjorie's life on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. For those who wish, donations in memory of Marjorie to Carpenter Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Mar. 5, 2020