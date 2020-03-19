|
|
Arlene was called home to heaven on March 11th at the age of 86, surrounded with the love of her family at Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital. Cherished mother of Larry (Linda) Steckley, Bob (Debbie) Steckley, Jeff (Leslie) Steckley. Proud grandma of Kailee (Grant) Smith, Kyle, Jessica, Megan (Nick) Vignuda, Kaitlyn (Reese) Sullivan, Bryan, Brooke, Lauren, and Miranda Towsley. Great-grandma to Paisley. Best friend of Stella Hardie for 55 years. Predeceased by her parents Paul and Mary Lady of Thomas, Oklahoma, her husband John (2014), and son John Jr (2009). Mom was very proud of her family and took an active interest in our daily lives, and she was anxiously awaiting the birth of her great-grandson Oak. Arlene loved to bake her famous chocolate chip cookies everyday to share with family, friends, and fur babies when they came to visit. Her passing leaves a void in our lives that could never be filled. The family would like to thank the amazing nurses and staff at the Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital for the extraordinary compassionate and dignified care they provided grandma. They were truly the angels she needed as she completed her journey here on earth. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave, Fort Erie entrusted with the arrangements. A visitation and funeral service was held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 and she was laid to rest following a private family graveside service. If so desired, contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to the Bertie Church Memorial Fund (cards available at the funeral home), or to the Hotel Dieu Shaver Foundation (www.hoteldieushaver.org).
Published in Niagara This Week on Mar. 19, 2020