|
|
Peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in his 89th year. Martin is predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Cecilia, and son Daniel (Dan). He is survived by his children Vera, John (Mary Ellen), Marty, Dave (Vicky), and Wayne, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Martin was always upbeat, warm and ready to lend a hand. He was an avid family-man, gardener, home builder, and soccer supporter. After settling in Grimsby he helped establish Grimsby youth soccer in 1973, and during the following decades served in a variety of capacities within the Grimsby Youth Soccer organization, including as a Board member for 45 years and as its President on five different occasions. He also served three terms as an alderman on Grimsby Town Council during which he chaired the recreation and public works committees. He has also served as a lay member on various town committees, and recently volunteered his time at the GBF Community Services. Martin received the Paul Harris Fellowship award from Rotary International in 2000 and again in 2017. The main soccer field at Grimsby's Southward Park carries the name "Martin Poos Family Field", and the road to the soccer fields at Smith School is called "Martin Poos Way". Cremation has taken place with any further service to be arranged later. If desired, memorial contributions to GBF Community Services or McNally House Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 1, 2020