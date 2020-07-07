"The wandering gypsy" she styled herself in later years. Passed away in Beirut, Lebanon January 2020 in her 74th year. Funeral and interment in Beirut, Lebanon in the Middle East, where she spent many years as a teacher and school administrator. Cherished daughter of Earnest Lewis (d.1996) and Ann Helen (nee Onda) (d.1994) brothers Richard Allen (d.2012) and Ronald John (d.2018) Survived by eldest brother Robert Ernest of Welland, Ontario, and extended family. Her voice was strong and angelic whether she sang on stage, in church, or for and with her family and friends. She was a strong advocate for her students in half a dozen countries. She will be remembered with warmth and love. Donations to your preferred charity or performing an act of kindness to someone in need would be welcomed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store