Mary Ellen Reddick On Sunday, August 2, 2020, Mary Ellen Reddick, passed away peacefully at Douglas Memorial Hospital, at the age of 71 years. Mary was born in Smith Falls, Ontario where she enjoyed happy times with her extended family and cousins in nearby Killaloe. She grew up in Brantford Ontario, and after high school attended Kemptville College. Her life path consisted of time in Brantford, Burlington and finally Fort Erie, where she moved to be closer to her sister and parents. Mary worked as a health care provider at Crescent Park Lodge nursing home in Fort Erie for many years, enjoying the meaningful work and the camaraderie of the staff. Aunt Mary was a kind and caring daughter, sister and aunt. She was the quiet, steadfast voice of reason and was always there to provide support to the family whenever needed. She will always be remembered for her positive outlook on life and her unwavering sense of humour. Mary will be forever remembered by her nieces, Johanna Dockman (Scott) , Michele Staples (Greg) and Samantha Gillam (Kevin) and her great-nieces and great-nephews Alyssa, Matthew, Madison, Ellie and Graeme. She is predeceased by her sister, Susan Salzer and by her parents William and Theodora Reddick. A private service was held at Benner's Funeral Home in Fort Erie. The family would like to extend a warm and heartfelt thank you to all of Mary's healthcare support workers and nurses who worked with her everyday, taking care of all her needs both physically and emotionally. A special thank you to Angila, who was her rock through all of this. Mary was a lover of all animals, and cherished her own dogs as her closest companions and true family members. Her dog, Crosby, is included in the list of many loved ones who will miss her each and every day. Memorial donations in memory of Mary may be made to SPCA Fort Erie, 410 Jarvis Street, L2A 2T1.



