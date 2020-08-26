1/1
Mary SHERK
Mary passed peacefully at the Gilmore Lodge on August 17, 2020 at the age of 90. Her loving husband Gerald "Gerry" predeceased her in 2009. She is the much loved mother of Diane (Tom) Jones and Daniel (Heather) Sherk. Always in the hearts of grandchildren Cameron (April), Stephen, Christopher (Sanne), Scott (Stephanie), Adam (Alyssa) and great-grandchildren Brayden, Kierra, Melanie and Blake. Sadly missed by her sister Nancy Kubena and her large extended family. Predeceased by her sister Roseanne Plato and half siblings from both the Green and Baker families. The family extends their heartfelt thank you to the outstanding staff of Gilmore Lodge for their compassionate and professional care. Funeral service entrusted to Williams Funeral Services, 722 Ridge Rd. Ridgeway. If so desired, donations to All Saint's Anglican Church would be appreciated by the family.

Published in Niagara This Week on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
