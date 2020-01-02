|
|
Our sweet, funny, spicy Meg passed away at home cocooned in the love of her family, friends & dogs. Megan's journey was one of adventure, determination, personal growth and love. She is survived by her husband Gerhard (Gerrie) Swart and family, her dad Ed Lewis, momma Janet and sister Charlotte, pups Lainey and Toby. She leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins of the Fortier, Lewis, McNiven, Blake, and Gerstenecker clans. Predeceased by her grandparents Mary and John Fortier, Catherine and Bill McNiven, Clarke Lewis, and pups Stella and Panda. Deep appreciation to all of Meg's friends, family, doctors, nurses and support staff for their strength, comfort and love. She wanted the best in all of us to shine. Sleep baby, sleep ? Those wishing to express their condolences may join us on Saturday, January 18, 2019 between 2pm and 4pm at the Pumphouse, 447 Elizabeth Street, Grimsby. Memorial contributions may be made to Team Meggy Lew for the Princess Margaret Walk to Conquer Cancer. The following URL can be used to donate: bit.do/megan_lewis Alternatively, donations may be made to the McNally House Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com