It is with overwhelming sadness and broken hearts the family of Melvin Gerard Vanderhorst announce his sudden passing on August 22, 2020 at the age of 55. Beloved son of the late Melis Vanderhorst (2017), and Willy Vanderhorst of Grimsby, Ontario. Much adored father of Melynda, Mitchell and Mason. Cherished brother of Wayne (Annette) and Neil (Sara). He will be dearly missed by Maria and her extended family, and by several cousins, aunts and uncles. Mel was an accomplished Millwright, able to build anything without plans or diagrams, and helped anyone whenever or wherever they needed it. He will be sorely missed by his community of friends in Sherkston where he lived for over 30 years, and by all those who had the privilege of knowing him. As evidenced by the outpouring of messages and phone calls, he clearly made such a memorable impact on anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. As per his wishes, Mel will be cremated with only his immediate family in attendance. His favorite expression was 'It's another perfect day' but for all who knew him, August 22, 2020 is anything but perfect for those he leaves behind to mourn. We will never forget you Mel and as you watch over them from your resting place, know that your children would not be who they are without your unrelenting guidance, wisdom, humor and support. We will always love you and hold your memory close to our hearts. www.smithsfh.com