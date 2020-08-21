Passed away surrounded by his family at Douglas Memorial Hospital on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 68. Michael is predeceased by his parents, Werner and Else Nielsen, and his older sister Judy O'Kane. Loving brother to Bente Nielsen, Hank (Pat) Nielsen and Kim (Allen) Bantten, and cherished "Uncle Mike" to; Tim, Rebecca (Steve), Glenn (Bernice) and Vivian (John), Harris (Kelly), Vernon (France) and Kristy, Jennifer (Josh), Jacob and Hannah (Matt). He will be remembered by his great nieces and nephews; Jayce, Vincent, Emma, Sara (John), Laura (Vlad), Zachary, Mattias, Sollea, Zachary, Jordan and great great niece and nephew Isabelle and Dominique. Michael will be missed by all who knew him. Michael was a brilliant artist and in general, a creative soul. His favourite pastimes included; drawing in his many sketchbooks, puzzles (which he would always finish well before his sisters could get far), Matchbox Cars, and Lego. He would build cities, cars, structures, and anything else his imagination would create. Though he disliked water, we are left with a favourite memory of him testing the waters in the Ottawa River, up to his knees to the surprise of his sister Bente. Mike loved his family and lived with them his entire life. Mike would be frequently seen walking down the road every morning with his coffee and bag in hand making his rounds of his favourite stores and restaurants. In his down time, sitcoms like McHales Navy & Dick VanDyke & Mr Bean movies, or Beatles music would be heard playing in his room. His drawings, glued puzzles and Lego will always be a reminder of his artistic outlets. Our family would like to give a big thank you to Dr. Scher for the overwhelming compassion he showed to Michael during the last 6 months, even taking the time to stop by the home to visit and check in. Dr. Scher cared for Michael, along with the palliative care nurses, over the last 5 weeks during his stay at Douglas Memorial. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army's toy drive or Community Living in St. Catharines would be appreciated by the family. A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Fort Erie Optimist Club, 1555 Gilmore Rd, Fort Erie, Ontario, beginning at 1:00pm. Online condolences may be shared on Mike's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com
.