With deepest sorrow, we announce the sudden passing of Mike Wagner at the age of 20 on June 12, 2020. Mike had a great passion for the world to be a better place and those who knew and loved him have lost a shining light in their lives. Most cherished son of Steven and Donna Wagner. Loved grandson of Elizabeth Wagner, Ernie Wagner (Donna) and Don and Rose Hannah. Nephew of Marlana Laffita (Tio Jaime), Debbie Forbes (the late Randy) and Randy Hannah (Danica). Mike will also be sadly missed by his girlfriend Katie Fitz, many other family members, close friends and the gaming community. A celebration of Mike's life was held at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 15, 2020.