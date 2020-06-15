Michael Steven (EL MIKEY) Wagner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With deepest sorrow, we announce the sudden passing of Mike Wagner at the age of 20 on June 12, 2020. Mike had a great passion for the world to be a better place and those who knew and loved him have lost a shining light in their lives. Most cherished son of Steven and Donna Wagner. Loved grandson of Elizabeth Wagner, Ernie Wagner (Donna) and Don and Rose Hannah. Nephew of Marlana Laffita (Tio Jaime), Debbie Forbes (the late Randy) and Randy Hannah (Danica). Mike will also be sadly missed by his girlfriend Katie Fitz, many other family members, close friends and the gaming community. A celebration of Mike's life was held at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved