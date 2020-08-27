Died suddenly at her home on August 19, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario while having lunch with her husband of 53 years, Richard. She is also survived by her son Stephen (Melissa Talajic) of Barcelona, Spain, their daughters Elba and Lyra and by her daughter Nicole (Lee Byerlay) of Lanark and their son Emrys. She was a devoted grandmother. She is remembered by Richard's brothers and sister as well as many other family members. She was preceeded in death by two sisters, and one brother. She is survived by one brother, as well as a grand-niece Sabrina Habenicht in Germany. Miriam Beifuss was born on January 1, 1945 in a refugee camp traveling from Ukraine to Germany. She lived in Malbeck/Embsen near Lueneburg, Germany until moving to Toronto in the 1960s for a career in fashion. She met and married Richard in 1967 and they welcomed Stephen and then Nicole to the family. From there, they moved to Edmonton, and on to Ottawa. During retirement, they moved to Fort Erie and back to Ottawa. They were blessed with seeing their children marry and grow the family with three grandchildren. Miriam was an accomplished cook and often welcomed people to her home. She was very generous with her time and talents for her extended family and friends. She enjoyed walks in her neighbourhood and beyond. She was a member of the Fort Erie Rotary Club. The family would like to thank the caregivers, and paramedics who attended to Miriam with kind professionalism. At this time, there will be no funeral. As expressions of sympathy, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online guestbook available at www.capitalmemorial.ca