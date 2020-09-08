1/1
nee Grebenc Ana SLAK
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Mathew (2000) for 49 years. Cherished mother of Ann (Malcolm) McKenzie, Mary Slak, Jerry (Wendy) Slak, Vida Slak and Matthew Slak. Proud Nana of Andrew (Nicole), Elizabeth (Drew), Jeremy (Leslie) and Christopher ( Brandi). Proud great-grandmother of Hazen, Jessica, Oakley, and Chloe. Predeceased by her daughter, Dorothy (1998). Ana was a long-time member of St. Vincent de Paul Church and will be sadly missed by many friends. A Funeral Mass at St.Vincent de Paul Church will be held at a later date. The Rite of Committal will take place at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MORGAN FUNERAL HOME, 415 Regent St. Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON. In memory of Ana, donations to a charity of ones choice would be appreciated by her family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com


Published in Niagara This Week on Sep. 8, 2020.
