Aleksandra Rabbani

Passed away at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Grimsby, on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Waheed. Predeceased by her parents Kazimierz and Maria Jasik, her brother Witold Jasik and by her sister Joanna Bilski. Dearly missed by her brother-in law Grzegorz Bilski and family. Aleksandra will be sadly missed by many friends and her extended Rabbani family. Visitation was held at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 135 Livingston Avenue, Grimsby on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to a charity of your choice
would be sincerely appreciated by the family.