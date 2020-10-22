Aleksandra Rabbani

Waheed, Richard and I are saddened by the passing of of our neighbour and friend Alessandra. She was a very strong lady and fought a great battle. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you during this sad time . We have fond memories of seeing her arrive home with new plants for your garden quite often and getting on those knee high rubber boots to get them planted. She had a great laugh and will be truly missed. Richard and Karen Colantino

Karen Colantino

Neighbor