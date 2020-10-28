1/1
Cynthia Dawn (Lake) DAUDELIN
It is with great sadness that the family of CYNTHIA (Cindy) DAWN DAUDELIN, (NEE LAKE), announce her passing at Crescent Park Lodge, on Monday, October 26, 2020 in her 69th year. Beloved wife of the late ROLAND DAUDELIN (1989), and loving Mother of JONATHAN EDWARD BEROUD, special sister to DARLENE RUCH (PETER), and cherished aunt of CORRINE RUCH and STEVEN RUCH. Predeceased by her parents HEBER and FLORENCE LAKE. Special thanks to DR. SPENCER and all the staff at CRESCENT PARK LODGE for their care and compassion. At Cindy's request Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations to Epileptic Canada would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Home, Fort Erie.

Published in Niagara This Week on Oct. 28, 2020.
