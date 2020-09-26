1/1
Sharon Lynne JOHNSTONE
Surrounded by her loving family, Sharon passed away at home on September 17, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Michael for almost 54 years and cherished mother to Melisa Barnard (Larry) and Jeff Johnstone (Cinnamin). She adored, and was deeply loved by her grandchildren, Mackenzie, Alex, Taylor and Autumn. Loving sister of Tom Love, Patricia Lefebvre (Jerry) and Gord Love (Lynne). Sharon will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Sharon started her career as a RNA and then moved to her dream job as a full time Mom. She loved spending time with her family, especially when they were all together camping and cottaging in the North. Special thanks to Dr. Ireland, Pastor John and his congregation, Nurses Barb and Shania, and Counsellor Arthur for all of their care and support. A private ceremony will take place at Grimsby Mountain Cemetery with a Celebration of life to take place at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to the Cancer Society, Arthritis Society or the Forestview Community Church in Grimsby would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Stonehouse-Whitcomb Funeral Home, Grimsby. 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Niagara This Week on Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
