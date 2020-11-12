1/1
nee Mace Sandra Diane HOPKINS
It is with great sadness that the family announce her passing at NHS-St. Catharines Site surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 80 years of age. In honouring Sandra's wishes cremation and a private family service will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to Salvation Army would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in Niagara This Week on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.
1-52 Scott Street West
St. Catharines, ON L2R 1C9
289-362-1144
