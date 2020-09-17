Was born in Sudbury, Ontario on September 23, 1943. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side at her home on August 31, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving wife of Larry for 53 years. Cherished mother of Tracy Baker, Bernice Baker (Buffy), Blake Baker. Grammy to 6 grandchildren; Shelby, Maegan, Brandon, Kelsey, Brook, and Aubrey. She will be missed by her Bingo friends, where she was known as "Miss Daisy". As per Daisy's request, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES INC. (905)682 0474. A private celebration of Daisy's life will take place at a later date. If desired, donations made to "Pet Save" in Sudbury would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca