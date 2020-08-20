1/1
Susan Louise Fast
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, after a stoke and aneurysm last Sunday morning, at the age of 79. Proudly married to Alex Fast for 60 years, together they had 2 girls, Cynthia (partner Michael Goertz) and Karen (partner Doug Jackson) as well as 2 granddaughters, Amanda and Bailey. Sadly, she will be missed by all, especially her sisters and brother. Funeral Services will be a private gathering with family. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation through Niagarahealthfoundation.com and specify "tribute gift-In memory" and under fund allocation please direct your funds to the Niagara Falls location (Greater Niagara General Hospital). Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
4998 King Street
Beamsville, ON L0R 1B0
(905) 563-8223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved