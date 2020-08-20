Passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, after a stoke and aneurysm last Sunday morning, at the age of 79. Proudly married to Alex Fast for 60 years, together they had 2 girls, Cynthia (partner Michael Goertz) and Karen (partner Doug Jackson) as well as 2 granddaughters, Amanda and Bailey. Sadly, she will be missed by all, especially her sisters and brother. Funeral Services will be a private gathering with family. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation through Niagarahealthfoundation.com
and specify "tribute gift-In memory" and under fund allocation please direct your funds to the Niagara Falls location (Greater Niagara General Hospital). Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
.