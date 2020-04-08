|
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Olga Barnatt (DiCrescenzo) on April 5, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Fort Erie and member of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church. Olga is predeceased by her husband Horace Barnatt, brothers Robert and Raymond DiCrescenzo and daughter Phyllis Barnatt. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Betsy) and Donald Barnatt, her grandchildren, Christopher (Ashley) Barnatt, Kimberly Barnatt and Robert (Cassandra) Barnatt, and great-grandchildren, Carter, Gavin and Jaymes. She will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Olga was one of the original graduates in Ontario as a Medical Technologist, and worked in the hospital and manufacturing fields for many years. She had a fondness for animals and had a generous nature in that she could always be found handing out candy and cookies to tellers and clerks in her weekly shopping rounds and to all those who stopped by for a visit. A special thanks to Vilma and John Tontodonati, Gary Barnatt, Jenn Macdonald and all the staff at Gilmore Lodge for all their help these last few years. Cremation is scheduled with an undetermined date as of present, for any services. Arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services.
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 8, 2020