Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved brother of Allan Karkkainen. Oliver worked for General Motors Glendale Plant in the foundry department for 30 years and retired in 1994. Cremation has taken place. A Private interment at St. Davids-Queenston Cemetery will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main. St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in Niagara This Week on Dec. 4, 2020.