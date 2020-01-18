Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fort Erie Legion
130 Garrison Rd.
Fort Erie, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Mark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Mark Obituary
Passed away at St. Catharines General Hospital in her 68th year on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents Roberta and Charles Overholt and brothers Herbie, Basil and Edward. Survived by her husband Norman Sr. Loving mother to Norm Jr, Jeff (Joy) Sr and Christine. Also survived by her grandchildren Trisha (Mike), Geoff (Rowan), Casey (Pat), and Alex, Abby and Trinity. Great-granddaughter Sadie Lee Mathes as well as many brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. Special thank-you to the doctors and nurses for their hard work. Celebration of life will take place on February 8, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Fort Erie Legion located at 130 Garrison Rd., Fort Erie.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -