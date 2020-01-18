|
|
Passed away at St. Catharines General Hospital in her 68th year on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents Roberta and Charles Overholt and brothers Herbie, Basil and Edward. Survived by her husband Norman Sr. Loving mother to Norm Jr, Jeff (Joy) Sr and Christine. Also survived by her grandchildren Trisha (Mike), Geoff (Rowan), Casey (Pat), and Alex, Abby and Trinity. Great-granddaughter Sadie Lee Mathes as well as many brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. Special thank-you to the doctors and nurses for their hard work. Celebration of life will take place on February 8, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Fort Erie Legion located at 130 Garrison Rd., Fort Erie.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 18, 2020