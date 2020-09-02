Pearl peacefully passed away on August 28, 2020 at Maple Park Lodge. Loving wife of the late Eugene Agrette (1982) and mother of James Agrette, Janis Agrette and Joseph (Sharon) Agrette. Cherished grandmother of Michael and Ilana Agrette and great-grandchildren Charlize, McLean and Darian Agrette. The family wishes to thank all of Pearl's caregivers for their wonderful care, kindness and love shown to Pearl. Special gratitude to the nurses and staff at Maple Park Lodge, Dr. Scher, niece Deanna DiMartile, Michael and Ilana Agrette, nephew Tom Tartaglia, friends Gail Spear and Jack Kenney, family relatives Donna Summerville, Debra and Bob Dye who assisted the family with their generosity, kindness and love. Pearl was a delight to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed. Private family services will be held at a future date. If desired, donations can be made to the Royal Canadian Legion - Fort Erie Branch 71. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca