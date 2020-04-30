|
|
Our hearts are heavy with the passing on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 of our wonderful mother, grandma, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma, Pearl James, who was in her 102nd year. Predeceased by loving husband Joe on May 10, 2010. She was the beloved mom of Howard (Karen), and Joyce Sheldrake (Jim). Deeply loved grandmother to Terri (Dave), Robbi (Tim), Denny (Kim), Dale (Petra), Debbie (Vince), Len (Maria), and Jodi (Scott). Special great-grandma to Kaydi (Joey), Brett, Jeremy, Jamie (Emily), Alyssa (Brad), Karla (Dave), Elena (Tom), Amanda (Frank), Alicia (Bruce), Jordan (Ally), Evan, Rachel (Clint), Josh (Jamie), Kristi (Greg), and Jessie (Dave), and much loved great-great-grandmother to Cameron, Lexi, JJ, Lilah, Gracie, Leevi, Olivia Pearl, and Everly Kristi Pearl. Predeceased by daughter-in-law Betty James, siblings Ross Silverthorne (Shirley), Floyd Silverthorne (Ruby), Bruce Silverthorne (Marge), and Fern Stefanik (Paul). Pearl leaves behind many more family members and friends. She lived most of her life in Smithville. In the 1970s, Pearl owned and operated the Sew Happy Fabric Shop in the basement of her home. Pearl and Joe enjoyed many years at their trailer on Lake Erie, and did a lot of travelling and many bus trips. They both enjoyed creating crafts, and participating in craft shows. Pearl was a member of Smithville United Church and the UCW. She will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who knew her. A private family burial will be held at Union Cemetery, Smithville. If desired, memorial donations to McNally House Hospice would be appreciated by the family. merritt-fh.com
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 30, 2020