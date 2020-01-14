Home

Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
Pearl Mary McLean


1927 - 06
Pearl Mary McLean Obituary
It is with great sorrow we announce the sudden passing of Pearl McLean at the St. Catharines General Hospital, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 92 surround by her family. Pearl was a loving wife to the late James Miller McLean, incredible mum to Heather (Stan), Jim (Susan), and cherished sister-in-law to the late Dorothy MacIvor of Timmins. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye; she loved Tanner, Alanda (Dim), Thomas and David with all her heart. Pearl was a very special lady and an honorary 'Nana' to many. Pearl was an avid 'gabber', the phone line was almost always busy - the kettle would be on and ready for tea or coffee, and you knew you could count on a fresh coffee cake or tin full of homemade cookies. Friends are invited to Williams Funeral Services, 722 Ridge Rd. N., Ridgeway to celebrate her wonderful life, Saturday, January 18th at 1 p.m. with a service in the funeral home Chapel at 2:30 p.m. A plaque for Nana will be added to Papa's bench on the friendship trail in Ridgeway. Naturally, tea and cookies will follow, because you always need a little something sweet.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jan. 14, 2020
