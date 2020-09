It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Philip Stewart on August 18, 2020 at the age of 84. He joins his brother Glenn, and sisters Dorothy and Audrey. Beloved Uncle of Murray, Nancy, Daniel, Andrew, and Jennifer. Beloved Great-Uncle of James, Jonathan, Alyssa, Emilie, Caleb, Jeffrey, Caroline, Tyler, and Kyle. He will be remembered for his love of horses and the many wonderful ways he touched the lives of family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store