Peacefully passed at home in his sleep on June 7, 2020 in his 61st year. Survived by his best friend and loving wife, Debbie Forbes (Catling) and predeceased by the late Marina Forbes. Beloved father of Randi-Lyn Forbes, Jennifer Forbes (Roman Kaminski) and Jordan Forbes (Brianna). Proud grandfather of Hudson and Ruby. Step-Father of Bradford Kilcup (Amanda) of Dundern Saskatchewan, Roger Kilcup (Amelia) of Cold Lake Alberta and Alex Kilcup of Toronto Ontario. "Papa Ran" to Emily, Oliver, Aiden, late Daniel and Scarlett. Beloved son of the late Barbara and Gordon Forbes. Son-in-law of Rose Hannah (Don) of Grimsby, Ontario and the late Ed Catling. Survived by his sisters Carole Zuke Naslovar, Debbie Zuke, and brother Bob Zuke. Predeceased by his brother Michael Zuke (Valerie). Brother-in-law of Donna Wagner (Steve) of Beamsville Ontario. Predeceased by his Brothers-in-law Kevin Catling and Wayne Catling (Seija). Uncle of several nieces and nephews. Randy had a great love for the outdoors; he enjoyed writing songs and singing. He would love to create CD'S which he used to hand out at the Cancer Clinic and to anyone who would want one. Randy had a great sense of humor and was always telling a joke right to the very end. As per Randy's wish, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association or Tracy's Dream would be appreciated by the family. Many thanks to the SAH Cancer Clinic, SAH Palliative Care Team, Bayshore HealthCare Nurses Jeff, Cindy, Lee, Jeanette and Marianne for coming into our home and making sure Randy was comfortable, having a sense of humor and making him smile. Special thanks to Dr. Pistor and Jason McLeod. A heartfelt thank you to Lloyd MacDonald and George Silva for being there all these years. A heartfelt thank you to our daughter Randi-Lyn for staying strong and being there for her Mom and Dad. Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Road, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario P6B 0B6, 705-945-7758). www.northwoodfuneral.com We come with nothing, We leave with nothing but one Great Thing we can achieve in our beautiful life is a little remembrance in Someone's mind and a small place in Someone's Heart.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 12, 2020.