It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that Randolph Henry Lepp passed away on September 10th. He was surrounded by his loved ones. A pillar of the family, loyal, steadfast and absolutely selfless, his loss will be felt greatly by his family and all those who knew him. He is survived by his wife Petra, his children Gregg (Justine) and Britney (Kyle) and by five grandchildren, Bennett, Kinley, Eloise, Agnes, and Thoren, each of whom he absolutely adored. He was a devoted and caring Opa who lit up in the company of his grandchildren. They were a central part of his life and always in his thoughts. He will be sorely missed in their lives as his warmth and love was ever felt when he was with them. The family has celebrated his life at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St. Vineland, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
.