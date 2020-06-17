Peacefully after a brief illness, at NHS-Niagara Falls Site, on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 90 years of age. Raymond was perhaps proudest of the fact that he raised his girls on his own; Linda Way (Brian), Donna Rintjema (Danny) and Shirley Young (James). Dear brother of Murray, Marvin, Lee and Evelyn. Proud Grandpa of Anne, Heather, Tanya, Deanna, Evan and Brandon and ten great-grandchildren. Raymond was predeceased by his parents, Eva (nee Pitcher) and Melvia, and his siblings: George, Fred, Marie, Ross and Copper. He received such genuine thoughtful care from Armando, who became much more than a caregiver and Raymond considered him a friend. Raymond was a machinist by trade, working for many years at Small Arms and Ranco Controls. His curiosity never ceased; his projects were many over the years. He was also a member of the Lorne Scots Regiment. His free time was spent enjoying woodworking, researching more history, learning more about artillery, tackling complex jigsaw puzzles and he was the biggest fan of "his" Toronto Maple Leafs. In honouring Raymond's wishes a Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Memorial donations to Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 17, 2020.