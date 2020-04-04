|
Our hearts are broken. Our Reggie, suddenly but peacefully passed away March 24, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Truro, Nova Scotia and then settled in Thorold where he met and married the love of his life, Joan. The two of them shared 58 wonderful years of fun and laughter. Together they raised Mary and John. When John married Kathleen, Reg and Joan were thrilled by the arrival of Shaye and Kylee. Later, Mary married Dave who Reg was proud to call his son-in-law. Reggie retired from the St. Lawrence Seaway where he worked for many years. After raising a family in Thorold, he and Joan moved to St. Catharines and because Reg made friends so easily, he became a friend to many at Vine Manor. Friday nights were always special to the "Great 8". The Montreal Canadiens have lost their biggest fan, but he has passed the Habs torch to his son (but not son-in-law). Reggie's genuinely kind heart, his love for his friends Donnie and Mary Lou, his sense of humor and generosity are all things that will live on after his passing. He had an extraordinary love of children from the time he was a young man with his neighbors the McMillan's to teaching Graeme to play crib to winning the 2016 UNO championship. Reggie had the lifelong heart of a child. He also loved the outdoors and working in the garden and we know that he is now sitting with his face in the sun hoping that we will all be as kind to each other as he was to us. In lieu of donations in honor of Reg, we ask everyone to help your neighbors and friends, and remember to laugh often. We will arrange a memorial at a later date when it is safe to do so. On Line condolences may be left at www.Bocchinfusofh.com
Published in Niagara This Week on Apr. 4, 2020