Mom left us on July 21, 2020, to be reunited with her parents and siblings. As everything Mom did, she did it her way. Mom passed quickly and peacefully at Greater Niagara General Hospital, after being admitted Friday night. We recently celebrated her 90th birthday on June 3, not as planned, but with a 17 car drive by at Ridgeway Lions Seniors Complex, where she lived. Even on her last day the nurses described Mom as a "feisty little thing". Mom had an incredible sense of humour. She was fiercely independent. In Mom's words, she was "in her glory" when she was with her family and friends. Predeceased by her husband, Robert Charles "Charlie" Thornton, her parents Edward and Clara Schaubel, and her brother and sisters and their spouses; Reg, Howard (Margaret), Roy (Helen), Elsie (Russ) Lee, Harold (Muriel), Lloyd (Kay), and Clarence (Theoda). Mom was also predeceased by two siblings in infancy, Crosby (born before Mom) and Ruth (born after Mom). Her dad Edward always said, Mom survived because she was too darn stubborn to die, and he was right! Much loved mother of Alan Thornton, Bev Allison, Shelley Coulombe and special mother to Lynn (Howie) Climenhaga. She loved her daughter and sons in law, Linda Thornton, Bob Allison and Bob Coulombe. Mom's shining stars in her life were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Grandchildren; Christal (Michael) Stevens, Tiffany Barkshire (Scott Avery), Tammy (Ron) Horton, Tracey Noelle Allison, Robyn (Jim) Shiesley, Dan (Sasha) Leveille, Andrew Coulombe (Stacy Scandrett) and Nicholas Coulombe. Great-grandchildren; Nathan Reichel, Isabel Barkshire, Lyndsay Horton, Michael Barkshire, Clayton Stevens, Ashley Horton, Owen Stevens, Donovan Kehoe, Cora and Cilla Kehoe, Harper Leveille, Marlee Lorena Shiesley and Ella Leveille. Each grandchild and great grandchild had a special place in Mom's heart. She is also survived and lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Our thanks to Mom's many friends at Ridgeway Lions Seniors Complex and Heart Niagara, for their care and many visits. Our thanks to the pharmacists at Brodie's Drugstore for their support. To Crystal Ridge Community Church, thank you for the many prayer chains over the past few years. Special thanks to Pastor Frank Kiss, Kathleen and their family, and to Sue Kohinski, Tammy Horton and Francine Straiton, who stepped in when Mom needed extra care to stay in her apartment. And to our "sister" Lynn, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the love and care you gave to Mom. Without you, Mom would not have been able to stay in her apartment and maintain her dignity and independence. And to Howie, for letting us borrow Lynn so often! Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905- 354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. In accordance with Mom's wishes, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Crystal Ridge Community Church would be appreciated. E-transfers can be made at crystalridgecc@gmail.com. Online condolences may be shared on Mom's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com
. Mom was known for her unique and feisty personality. Her memory will live on in all who knew her.