Richard Alvin Ross ENNEST
It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts we share the sudden passing of our beloved husband and father, Richard Alvin Ross Ennest on Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at the age of 59 (one week short of his 60th Birthday). Richard lived life to the fullest and was a kind-hearted man. Due to a tragic accident, Richard was taken from us too soon. Richard will be lovingly remembered by his wife Carrie (Carolyn) of 18 years (together for 24 years,) and his three sons, Ethan (16), Mathew (14) and Brenden (10). Richard will always be remembered by his brothers, Bob (Cindy) Ennest, Scott Ennest and Jon (Kelly) Ennest. He is predeceased by his father Stanley (June 3rd, 1987), mother Gayle (January 9th, 2011) and sister Dianne Howard (May 14th, 1993). Richard will be greatly missed by his mother in-law Susan Copeland, his sister in-law Christine (Doug) Woods, Bill (Christine) Copeland, Michael (Mandy) Copeland. Predeceased by his father in-law Dave Copeland (Feb.8, 2008). Richard will also be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and dear friends. Richard was a Past Master of King Edward VII #471 (1995), Past Grand Lodge Officer, Grand Standard Bearer (2014), 32 Degree Scottish Right Mason, Niagara Valley. Richard was a proud and devoted father to his three boys. He enjoyed attending their extra curricular activities such as hockey, basketball and drum recitals. Together they took bike rides to the local Easterbrook's hot dog stand for ice-cream. Richard enjoyed many activities such as golfing with his wife and kids; he always had his family closest to his heart. Over the last two years, Rich also renewed his interest in racing his corvette at TMP in Cayuga. Rich loved going to sporting events, concerts as well as his down time on the couch watching sports, history channel and Netflix. Richard always had a passion for cars, especially corvettes. He was a business owner and operator as well as a talented transmission mechanic at Mr. Transmission on Plains Rd (20 years) then Fairview St. (10 years) in Burlington. Rich is remembered by his employees as a great boss and friend. He will be greatly missed by his long-time employees and colleagues in the industry. Richard loved spending time with family and friends. Richard enjoyed his annual camping trips to Grundy Provincial Park with family and friends. He was an avid pool player, a member of CPA for over 25 years. Richard and Carrie enjoyed playing in their Tuesday night pool league at Jerseys in Burlington. Richard had a great taste for fine wine and dining. He could always recommend a restaurant, a great wine and dish to anyone that was asking. He also enjoyed barbequing and cooking. The Ennest family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hamilton General Hospital East ICU team, Doctors and Nurses, Trillium Team, Paramedics, Police Officers, Hagersville Hospital Emergency and all who helped Richard to get the care he needed at TMP. Thank you to everyone for your out pouring of love, concern and support during this difficult time. Cremation has taken place, along with a visitation on Monday, September 28 and private family service on Tuesday, September 29. Celebration of life will be planned at a later date due to COVID restrictions. For those who wish in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard to SickKids Foundation, Hamilton General Hospital or a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Niagara This Week on Oct. 1, 2020.
September 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss....he was a amazing and kind-hearted man. Will be missed. May God bless you and your family
Roger and Karen Scott
Friend
September 28, 2020
Carrie, Our Heartfelt Condolences to you and your whole family. Rich was a great friend and will not be forgotten.
Gord Gould
Friend
September 27, 2020
Carrie, I met Richard when he lived in STOA Coop. He was on the board with me. We became friends quickly. I remember when he met you, he was so happy. Even after you two moved I would run into Richard at the store or recreation centre and we would catch up on the news. He was always smiling and always had a story to tell. Carrie, there are no words I can say to ease the pain, remember Richard will always be with you, in your heart, in your memories and every time you look at your children.
Kathy Long
Friend
September 26, 2020
. You will always be remembered.
Steve Jones and Lynda Murray.
Friend
September 26, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to the Ennest family and to Christine and Doug Woods. May they find peace and strength during this sad moment.
ontario ravioli ltd
Coworker
