It is with great sadness that the family of Richard (Dick) Catterall announce his passing on June 10, 2020 at the St. Catharines hospital, in his 87th year, surrounded be his loving family. Loving husband to Eileen (nee Freure) of 64 years. Prede-ceased by parents Walter and Marion, brothers Walter Jr., Jack and sister Margret. Dick will be missed by Terry (2018) Carole, Jamie (Debbie), Rob (Elizabeth), grandkids Trevor, Laura, Kylie, Katie Danielle, Ryan and Evan. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Dick enjoyed a long career with Bell Canada for 39 years, he enjoyed his retirement of some 32 years even more. Dick loved his sports, especially softball and golf. Dick was a long time member of the Jordan Lions club for more than 50 years. Dick believed in the community especially the kids, being a member of the Lions club he was able to help in the development of the Jordan Lions park. Dick was instrumental in the building of the Jordan Lions pool and the development of softball in Jordan, culminating with coaching a softball team at the Ontario Summer games. Dick was chairman of the design committee for the Arena, first President of the Jordan Lions Minor Hockey, giving local kids the opportunity to play house league hockey. Dick has been honoured to have a annual Hockey tournament named after him. Dick loved to spend many hours in his vegetable garden, with the family and neighbours benefiting from his labour. The family would like to thank Niagara Gardens home for the excellent care they have provided to Richard. They took great care to help keep him healthy and safe through the pandemic. We would also like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at the St. Catharines hospital for the care and compassion in Dad's final moments. In lieu of flowers the Family would ask for a donation to the Jordan Lions Club, they provide local kids with the opportunities to play sports. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, when conditions permit. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in Niagara This Week on Jun. 13, 2020.