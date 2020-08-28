Peacefully at Shalom Manor, Grimsby on Wednesday August 26, 2020, Richard was promoted to Glory. Beloved husband of Jean (Van Vliet) for 55 years. Loving father to Maureen & Lambert DeGraaf, Debbie & Jim Suk, Rick Heida (2019) and Melanie & Kevin Van Wingerden. Loving Pake to 15 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren (d. Hudson Suk, 2020). Brother to (d. Clarence) & Trix Heida (d. Yitty) & Fred Leenstra, Jim & Christine Heida, (d. Tina & Klaas DeGroot), (d. Jack) & Hennie Heida, Bonnie & Peter Buma, Ted & Lucy Heida, Susan & Brian Pearce, Sally & Fred Cutting, Bob & Jane Heida, Margaret & Henning Bruchmann. Brother-in-law to Paul & Tina Van Vliet, Alice & Bernard Westerveld, Art & Maggie Van Vliet, (d. Bill Van Vliet). Richard was a much loved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Richard was a faithful man of God. He loved his family, he loved life. His wonderful sense of humour, and beautiful smile are things we will forever cherish in our memories. He and his wife owned / operated Heida's Department Store / Heida's for 39 years together. He was a loving and devoted husband and father to his family. The family will receive friends at Trinity United Reformed Church, 99 Scott St., St. Catharines on Friday August 28, 2020 from 6 - 9pm. Interment in Vineland Cemetery preceding the memorial service which will be held at the church on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 10:30am. Due to Covid restrictions, masks will be required and all physical distancing rules will apply. If desired, memorial donations to Shalom Manor or Heritage Christian School would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca